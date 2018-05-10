78°
EBR Metro Council appoints interim airport director

By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council appointed Mike Edwards as the interim director of aviation for the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport Wednesday.

Edwards has acted as BTR airport operations manager for four years and has over ten years of overall airport management experience. Previously, Edwards acted as senior airport operations supervisor at the New Orleans International Airport for four years, and as airport operations supervisor for Tweed New Haven Regional Airport.

"I appreciate this opportunity and look forward to serving in a new and challenging role as Interim Director of Aviation at BTR" Edwards said. "We have an experienced staff that is dedicated to making BTR a continued success and providing our customers with an exceptional airport experience.

BTR is the second largest airport in the state.

