EBR inmate to face separate charges in Port Allen for armed robbery

February 27, 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE - A current inmate in East Baton Rouge is now facing charges in another parish.

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a reported disturbance on Lafition Lane near Cowgirl Lane in Port Allen on February 8.  At the scene, deputies learned two victims were riding in a Lexus sedan when the driver pulled out a gun.

The driver was later identified as 23-year-old Johannes Domingue. After pulling out the weapon, Domingue allegedly demanded the victims give him their money.  They were then kicked out of the vehicle.

On February 18 Domingue was arrested for traffic violations and unrelated drug charges in East Baton Rouge.

Domingue will be brought to the jail in West Baton Rouge to face armed robbery charges once he is released from the EBR prison.

