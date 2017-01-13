EBR flood-debris removal to end Feb. 7

BATON ROUGE – City-Parish officials have announced that flood-debris removal operations will end in East Baton Rouge Parish on Feb. 7.

Residents in the parish who are still in need of flood-debris removal services must move any debris curbside by Monday, Jan. 16 for crews to collect it during their final pass. Once debris is placed curbside, residents should immediately report the location of their debris by going online here or calling the EBR debris removal hotline at 1-888-721-4372.

If debris is not placed curbside and reported to the City-Parish through the online web form or hotline number by Monday, Jan. 16, there is no guarantee it will be collected during this last phase of the EBR debris removal program.

Once debris removal operations have ended, residents will be responsible for bringing any remaining flood-related debris to the North Landfill, located at 16001 Samuels Road, or placing smaller debris items into garbage carts for normal residential garbage collection.