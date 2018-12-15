EBR fall household hazardous materials collection day event

BATON ROUGE - Today, East Baton Rouge Parish residents can drop off household hazardous materials for safe disposal at a Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day event.

The collection is taking place at Memorial Stadium and continues from 9 am until 1 pm.

Residents should enter the drive-through drop-off site from Scenic Highway at Foss Street. Police will be on hand to keep traffic moving steadily.

Hazardous materials such as fertilizers, pool chemicals, insecticides, gasoline, and cleaning products are being collected and properly disposed of.

A complete list of acceptable items can be found at www.brla.gov/recycle. Additional information can also be obtained by calling the City-Parish Recycling Office at: (225) 389-5194.