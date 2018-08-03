EBR expungment screening workshop set for Saturday

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge residents will have a chance to have their criminal history wiped out thanks to another expungement workshop.

The Baton Rouge Easy Expungement Screening Workshop, more commonly referred to as BREES, is set for Saturday. The workshop will be at 8894 Airline Highway Suite Q from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The program is designed as a one-stop shop for those with previous convictions to clear their criminal record. According to East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore, about 500 people have been helped through BREES so far.

By attending the event, residents can have their criminal history screened, be given options for possible expungement, and have paperwork filled out to be submitted to the court. The program is free for those who have already had their matters dismissed. All others must pay the legislatively set fees that total approximately $550. Only those who have been convicted in East Baton Rouge Parish can have their records expunged.

Starting next month BREES, which is held on the first Saturday of the month, will be held in room 206 at the city hall on St. Louis Street in Baton Rouge.