EBR EMS earns national award in cardiac care

Thursday, August 23 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - For the second consecutive year, the East Baton Rouge Parish EMS agency has been awarded the Gold Plus Achievement in cardiac care.

In 2017, 86 patients were transported and/or treated by EMS for treatment of STEMI heart attacks. Ninety percent of those patients received life-saving care at the cardiac catheterization lab in less than 90 minutes.

The fastest record time from EMS to respond to treatment was an astounding 41 minutes.

EBR's EMS agency is one of two Louisiana groups to be awarded Gold Plus this year.

This is the fourth year in a row the agency has received some kind of award.

