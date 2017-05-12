EBR District Attorney to observe court hearing for 9/11 mastermind

BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore is one of five people selected from across the nation to attend a military hearing for the mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks on America.

Moore said he just found about it two weeks ago and leaves tomorrow afternoon.

"I was selected to go to Khalid Sheikh Mohammand and related co-defendants and the hearings this week in Guantanamo," Moore said. "I'm really excited about it. It's a lot of reading required. The trial manuals prepared by the Indiana Law School are thick and large, and the background on this person and those combined with them and the tragedy left in the wake of this is enormous."

As part of the guidelines for going, Moore had to pass a background check. He will fly into the Washington D.C. area tomorrow, and leave on a C-130 Military Plane headed for Guantanamo Bay, Cuba on Friday night. Moore said the courtroom observers will sleep in very primitive conditions on the base. They'll be in tents and have to use latrines.

"One of the big things here, particularly with this defendant Mohammad is whether he has been tortured or subject to intense interrogation techniques," Moore said. "Some reports indicate that he has been water boarded 183 times. We also read that he has confessed to ten separate diabolical killings, one is Daniel Perque where he is alleged to cut his head off, a correspondent."

Moore will be there for the next nine days observing how the Government conducts the court hearings for Mohammad.

"It's been an eye opening experience not just to hear the allegations of 9-11, but the others as well," Moore said. "I'm excited to go and to have been chosen, and eventually report to the people of Baton Rouge what I saw."