EBR deputies deliver new bike to girl victimized by holiday thief

BATON ROUGE - A pair of deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office helped save Christmas for a girl who was wronged by a holiday thief.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office shared a photo of the two officers, identified as Lt. Wheeler and Sgt. Foret, delivering a bicycle to the girl's home. The sheriff's office says a thief recently stole her bike and had been unable to get a new one.

Thanks for spreading the Christmas spirit officers!