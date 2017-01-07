EBR debris removal to end Feb. 7; residents to move debris curbside

BATON ROUGE – City-Parish officials announced that flood debris removal operations are set to end on Feb. 7.

Residents who live in Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish who are still in need of flood debris removal services must move any debris curbside by Monday, Jan. 16 in order for crews to collect it.

Once debris is placed curbside, officials are urging residents to report the location of their debris by going online here or by calling the East Baton Rouge debris removal hotline at 1-888-721-4372. If debris is not placed curbside and reported to the City-Parish by Monday, Jan. 16, there is no guarantee that it will be collected during the last debris removal phase.

Residents are reminded that construction and reconstruction waste materials are not eligible for FEMA reimbursement and will not be collected by City-Parish debris removal crews. The disposal of that material is the responsibility of the homeowner or contractor.

Once debris removal operations have ended, residents will be responsible for bringing any remaining flood-related debris to the North Landfill located at 16001 Samuels Road, or placing smaller debris items into garbage carts for normal residential garbage collection.

To track the remainder of the debris removal efforts click here.