EBR DA asking victims of clergy abuse to come forward

BATON ROUGE - Following the announcement of the 37 clergy members accused of sexual abuse, the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore says his department is open and ready to help victims.

Moore said a few of the cases could be potentially prosecutable. Acknowledging how difficult it is to come forward, Moore wants victims to feel comfortable.

The district attorney's office was made aware of the Catholic Dioceses of Baton Rouge's list Wednesday night. Even though his office knew the names before they were announced to the public by Bishop Michael Duca, Moore said he needed additional information including when and where the abuse occurred.

Officials want victims to know, that even if they don't want to pursue criminal charges, they could still contact the DA's office for other resources like counseling. Those interested can call 225-389-3445.