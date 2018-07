EBR Council on Aging bus crashes into home on Jefferson Ave.

BATON ROUGE - One person was transported to an area hospital after a EBR Council on Aging bus crashed into a home Friday morning.

The bus drove into a house in the 2900 block of Jefferson Ave. shortly after 9 a.m. The person transported had minor injuries, according to sources.

At this time it is unclear what caused the bus to crash into the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.