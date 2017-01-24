EBR Clerk of Court office on Coursey to relocate to Airline Hwy

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court has announced that the branch office currently located on Coursey Boulevard will be relocating to 9000 Airline Highway.

The new location will be open for business on Monday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 a.m.

According to EBR Clerk of Court Doug Welborn, the move is due to new ownership of the office space on Coursey. The Coursey branch office will be closing early on Jan. 27 to begin the moving process, however the downtown office will remain open that day during its regular hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The new branch office is located between the old patient tower bordered by Goodwood Boulevard and the Baton Rouge City Police Department. Parking will be available directly in front of the office.

"We will have more space for customer service, qualifying candidates and conducting election commissioner training classes as well as a central location with the new office," Welborn said.