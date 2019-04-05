Ebb & Flow Festival to go on as planned despite weather worries

BATON ROUGE - The Ebb & Flow Fest will go on as planned in downtown Baton Rouge this weekend.

A news release from organizers that all activities will go despite the potential for severe weather Sunday. While the set-up is unchanged for Saturday, so events will be moved into the Shaw Center to account for the rough forecast.

Crest Stage performances will go as scheduled but may pause for weather delays if necessary.

