75°
Latest Weather Blog
Ebb & Flow Festival to go on as planned despite weather worries
BATON ROUGE - The Ebb & Flow Fest will go on as planned in downtown Baton Rouge this weekend.
A news release from organizers that all activities will go despite the potential for severe weather Sunday. While the set-up is unchanged for Saturday, so events will be moved into the Shaw Center to account for the rough forecast.
Crest Stage performances will go as scheduled but may pause for weather delays if necessary.
You can find more information on event by clicking here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Authorities continue criminal investigation into fires at African-American churches
-
Four toddlers 'escape' daycare, license revoked
-
City-Parish clearing storm drains, prepping for upcoming severe weather
-
Big Buddy preps for annual dancing event
-
Rescue, Rehome, and Repeat is teaming up with PETCO for adoption event