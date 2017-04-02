Ebb & Flow Festival day 2 cancelled due to inclement weather

BATON ROUGE - Due to inclement weather, today's Ebb & Flow Festival is canceled.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge announced the cancellation late Sunday morning. The Arts Council's released the following statement regarding today's cancellation:

"While we are sorry that many of the beautiful artists, musicians, makers, and more will not be able to showcase today, safety for our visitors and participants are our priority. We apologize any inconvenience. A huge thank you to our Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome, the artists, sponsors, partners,

and vendors for making yesterday at the festival a beautiful experience."