Ebb & Flow Festival day 2 cancelled due to inclement weather

3 hours 11 minutes 22 seconds ago April 02, 2017 Apr 2, 2017 Sunday, April 02 2017 April 02, 2017 11:15 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - Due to inclement weather, today's Ebb & Flow Festival is canceled.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge announced the cancellation late Sunday morning. The Arts Council's released the following statement regarding today's cancellation:

"While we are sorry that many of the beautiful artists, musicians, makers, and more will not be able to showcase today, safety for our visitors and participants are our priority. We apologize any inconvenience. A huge thank you to our Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome, the artists, sponsors, partners,
and vendors for making yesterday at the festival a beautiful experience."

