Eat lunch outside today

There isn't much to say today. Today will be beautiful. Expect lots of sunshine and dry conditions. It will still be warm this afternoon, but the humidity has left us for the next day or so. Expect highs in the mid 80s, and clear skies overnight with lows in the low 60s.

Into tomorrow, similar story, but humidity will begin to slowly creep back in by Saturday. Our temperatures as a result will rise into the 70s overnight and 90s by the afternoon. By Sunday, the chance for pop-up afternoon showers returns and that will continue into the start of next week.

Go outside, enjoy the weather, and this below average day of June! Summer is just around the corner!