Eastbound lanes of Sunshine Bridge reopened following accident

2 hours 57 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, March 12 2018 Mar 12, 2018 March 12, 2018 3:33 PM March 12, 2018 in News
By: Jordan Whittington

UPDATE: LA 70 EB has reopened. Congestion is minimal.

ST. JAMES PARISH- The eastbound lanes of LA 70 are currently shut down on the Sunshine Bridge due to an accident.

Authorities say a two-vehicle accident sent two patients to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Congestion has reached LA 18 in Donaldsonville.

