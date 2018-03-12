Eastbound lanes of Sunshine Bridge reopened following accident

UPDATE: LA 70 EB has reopened. Congestion is minimal.

ST. JAMES PARISH- The eastbound lanes of LA 70 are currently shut down on the Sunshine Bridge due to an accident.

Authorities say a two-vehicle accident sent two patients to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Congestion has reached LA 18 in Donaldsonville.