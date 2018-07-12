90°
East State Street Bridge closed for repairs
BATON ROUGE - The East State Bridge over the Corporation Canal is temporarily closed between Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive, near LSU's campus.
The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation and Drainage Traffic Engineering Division announced Thursday that the bridge is closed for emergency repairs. Officials didn't say how long the closure would last.
The detour will be Highland Road to Dalrymple Drive.
