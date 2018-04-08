50°
East Mississippi county installs 11 weather warning sirens

1 hour 56 minutes 39 seconds ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 April 08, 2018 11:03 AM April 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The Meridian Star
MERIDIAN, Miss. - Over a year after a tornado tore through an east Mississippi county without warning, the county is installing weather sirens that will extend warning coverage by over 300 miles.
  
The Meridian Star reports that Lauderdale County is spending $176,000 to install 11 new sirens to warn residents before severe weather strikes. Each siren will be located at county-owned fire stations and can be heard within a three-mile radius.
  
Lauderdale County's District 2 Supervisor Wayman Newell says even with the new sirens, not every county resident will be able to hear storm warnings. Hills, trees and structures can affect how far the sound carries.
  
The sirens will sound when the National Weather Service in Jackson issues a severe weather warning for the area and for periodic tests.
