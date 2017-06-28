83°
East Feliciana teacher accused of striking student found not guilty

June 28, 2017
By: Jeremy Krail

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A teacher at an East Feliciana middle school has been found not guilty of simple battery after he was accused of striking a student during school hours.

According to the East Feliciana Clerk of Court, Jaworski White had a bench trial Tuesday before Judge William Carmichael and was found not guilty.

White was arrested by Clinton Police on March 15 and charged for slapping a student. Sources say the incident happened at East Feliciana Middle School a week earlier. 

White is a physical education teacher who has spent more than five years working with East Feliciana schools. He was on paid administrative leave during the investigation by police.

