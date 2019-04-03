East Feliciana superintendent announces departure from school system

CLINTON - Superintendent Carlos Sam announced Tuesday that he will not seek an extension on his contract with the East Feliciana Parish School System, which expires at the end of June.

"It has been my pride and pleasure to serve as superintendent for East Feliciana Parish Schools for the past four years," Sam said in a news release. "During that time, this administration has accomplished much for the students and community."

Before joining the school board in 2015, Sam worked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System for 26 years.

"It is with this confidence of knowing I have served well that I hereby notify you that I will not seek an extension on my contract," he added. " I believe I must move forward with other opportunities in my life at this time."