East Feliciana schools receive enhancement grant

Photo: The Advocate

CLINTON - East Feliciana Parish is one of 12 Louisiana school districts to receive a five-year grant to improve student achievement in local schools.

The Teacher Incentive Fund grand, awarded through the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching, encourages enhancing the effectiveness of teachers and school leaders through classroom practices and structures.

"Our partnership with the NIET shows our commitment to improving the academic performance of all our students," Superintendent Carlos Sam said. "In addition to customized training for our district, we will also gain from working with other districts who are part of this initiative."

NIET will spend $49 million over the next five years in East Feliciana, DeSoto, Madison, Orleans, Rapides and St. John the Baptist parishes. New Orleans charters Algiers Technology Academy, Eisenhower Academy, Landry-Walker High, McDonogh #32, Fischer Academy and Marin Behrman Academy will also received part of the money.