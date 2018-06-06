East Feliciana schools again considering 4-day school week

CLINTON - "You know this afternoon you have to go to swimming class."

Lillie Mathews keeps her 9-year-old grandson during the summer when his mother is at work. She's not all that concerned with the 4th-grader going to a 4-day school week.

"If they want to learn, they're going to learn, so 4 or 5 days a week is not going make much of a difference," Mathews said.

"I think is a novice idea. We just got to make sure we do our due diligence on how we structure the 4-day week."

East Feliciana School Superintendent Carlos Sam says the school board is discussing the option of returning to a 4-day class schedule.

"The day could be a longer day. The option could be to expand the school year," Sam said.

The school district is already on a tight budget, and a shorter week the could save money.

"In terms of fuel. In terms of electricity and maybe some other cost-saving we might be able to potentially identify," Sam said.

Even though there are some advantages of going to a 4-day school week, there's also the question about students being out of classes one day a week, and what are they will do on that extra day off.

The superintendent wants to make sure parents understand that before the board even votes on reducing the school week.

"They will have responsibility for that day in terms of child care," Sam said.

And that's okay with Mathews, because it may be an extra day out of school, but not put of doing school work.

"If he has homework for Monday, that's done on Friday afternoon," Mathews said.