East Feliciana Rural Water asking customers to back down water flow amid freeze warning

EAST FELICIANA PARISH- Due to a winter freeze warning, customers have been running excessive amounts of water through their service lines in order to avoid frozen pipes and busted lines.

The East Feliciana Rural Water System is asking customers to back down their water flow to a consistent drip.

Due to excessive usage, EFRW has not been able to recover water storage and will not be able to maintain water flow at the current usage for the duration of the winter freeze, and an outage will occur.

In order to avoid this potential outage, we are asking customers to comply immediately.

