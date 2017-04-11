East Feliciana Parish residents left without water due to broken well

EAST FELICIANA – Many are frustrated in East Feliciana Parish as 600 residents have not had running water since Monday due to a broken well in Bluff Creek.



"Got to get a little water...haven't had any water since 6 o'clock yesterday," Charles King, East Feliciana Parish resident, said.

The East Feliciana Rural Water System admits that it is a long time to go without water and decided to hand out thousands of bottles to help residents get by.

"Most of the time, the time frames are just a few hours, but this is extending twelve hours or better," Melissa Sanders, of the East Feliciana Rural Water System, said.

Crews were out repairing the well's motor on Tuesday. However, once the well is fixed, residents will have to wait before they can drink the water again. A boil water advisory will be issued immediately after the repairs are completed.

It is still not clear what caused the well's motor to burn in the first place.

"That requires calling an outside contractor to come in. They have to use a rig to pull that well out of the bottom of the well," Sanders said.

Residents seem to say that there are issues frequently with the parish's water system.

"It seems like it happens two, three, four times a year," resident Oliver McDaniel said.

The Investigative Unit previously uncovered that brown, murky water was running through homes in Slaughter. Water officials say the current problem with the well is different and assures that the system is up to standards.

"You know, our wells are old and the system's been established in 1972. It's a large system. We have 150 miles of pipe so it's a big system and you're going to have problems on a daily basis," Sanders said.

Residents say they are fed up with those problems.

"You don't realize how much you miss it until you don't have it," McDaniel said.

Water officials say the well should begin working by Tuesday night.