East Feliciana High principal wins prestigious state award

3 hours 25 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 August 09, 2018 6:12 AM August 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: East Feliciana Parish Schools

CLINTON - A principal in East Feliciana Parish made history, by becoming the first principal in the parish to win the state's top honor for school principals.

East Feliciana High School Principal, Victoria McMullen-Dunn, was recently presented with the '2019 Louisiana High School Principal of the Year Award' during a ceremony on July 27.

According to a release, the judges cited McMullen-Dunn's leadership in improving the performance of teachers and students at her school, which resulted in academic growth.

“I believe leadership begins with creating a safe, welcoming environment for teachers and students that supports the high expectations that I demand of every participant. They first know that I care, I am patient and empathetic, and I hold everyone to a high standard – no exceptions,” McMullen-Dunn said.

According to the release, with McMullen-Dunn's "fair, but firm"  management style East Feliciana High School went from a "C" letter grade to a "B" last year, jumping up 15.6 performance points.

