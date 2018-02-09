East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office facing deputy shortage

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Parish Sheriff's Office is short more than 100 deputies.

Deputies retiring, budget freezes, and the 2016 flood have impacted the office's manpower, creating 105 vacancies.

"After the flood, we had people that got flooded and moved away. We also had some budget issues, so we're on a hiring freeze for a while because of that," said Casey Hicks, with EBRSO. "So we weren't hiring as many as people were leaving through attrition."

The shortage has caused the sheriff's office to move personnel around, taking deputies away from proactive efforts like community policing, and placing them in positions to respond to more calls.

"We have some good people working for us, so that makes up for the shortage," Lieutenant Jeff Neyland said.

Within the 105 job openings, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking to fill 50 deputies in the prison, 36 in uniform patrol, and nine detectives, including spots in several other departments.

"If you're looking for a good career, want to help people and get involved in the community... If you think it's your calling, it's a good thing to do," Neyland said.

For more information on how you can become an EBRSO deputy click HERE.