East Baton Rouge sees increase in domestic violence homicides in 2017
BATON ROUGE- Statistics released by East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore show a spike in domestic violence homicides in the parish in 2017.
The findings were detailed in a release from the DA's office Thursday morning.
Moore stressed the importance of talking about domestic violence, which he says if left in the dark can lead to fatal consequences. He also added that nearly 20 percent of the parish's homicides last year were a result of domestic violence.
