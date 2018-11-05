77°
East Baton Rouge schools closed for Election Day
BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge Parish schools will be closed Tuesday.
According to a news release from the school system, all of its schools will be closed Nov. 6 in recognition of Election Day. School offices will also be closed for the day.
Classes are scheduled to be back in session Wednesday.
