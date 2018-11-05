77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

East Baton Rouge schools closed for Election Day

2 hours 50 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 November 05, 2018 10:30 AM November 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge Parish schools will be closed Tuesday.

According to a news release from the school system, all of its schools will be closed Nov. 6 in recognition of Election Day. School offices will also be closed for the day.

Classes are scheduled to be back in session Wednesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days