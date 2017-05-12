73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

1 hour 36 minutes 26 seconds ago May 12, 2017 May 12, 2017 Friday, May 12 2017 May 12, 2017 6:47 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood.

The disaster funding will help with demolition, cleaning, remediation costs of classrooms, offices, bathrooms and storage areas at four facilities. The additional funding, announced Thursday, brings the total amount awarded to the school system to $5 million.

16 school campuses flooded throughout the parish.

FEMA has awarded about $79 million to schools following the flood.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days