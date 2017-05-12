East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood.



The disaster funding will help with demolition, cleaning, remediation costs of classrooms, offices, bathrooms and storage areas at four facilities. The additional funding, announced Thursday, brings the total amount awarded to the school system to $5 million.



16 school campuses flooded throughout the parish.



FEMA has awarded about $79 million to schools following the flood.