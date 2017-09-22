East Baton Rouge Parish renews school chief's contract

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board has retained Superintendent Warren Drake for two more years.



The Advocate reports the board Thursday unanimously rehired Drake but not before toughening some of the goals it would like to see him achieve over the next year. Those goals include improving three to five schools with grades of D or F by 5 points, consolidating smaller schools and submitting a balanced budget in May.



Drake's new deal now goes through June 30, 2020. His current contract was set to expire in June.



Drake is the first superintendent whose contract has been extended since Charlotte Placide in 2007. He's on track to be the longest-serving superintendent since Placide, who held the job for five years.

