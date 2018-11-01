East Baton Rouge, Felicianas hit first as storms blew through Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Early thunderstorms battered the region, leaving people without power, trees on highways and homes damaged when winds blew trees down.

Damage was reported across the Baton Rouge area. Thousands lost power in various outages.

In Baton Rouge, a tree fell on a home on Shelley Street. The woman who lived at the home said she used buckets to try to collect rainwater as it poured into the house through a hole in the roof.

This is an inside look of that tree that fell on a home along Shelley Street. The homeowner just put out buckets to collect rain water @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/Ln67NBUTGe — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) November 1, 2018

North of East Baton Rouge, in East Feliciana Parish, about 30 percent of parish roadways were blocked Thursday morning because of debris. Some highways were impassible until near lunch.

There was also damage in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. Trees crashed onto homes there, too. One family had to escape their home after becoming trapped. Read and watch more HERE.

Before booming through the Baton Rouge area, the storm system left damage in Central Louisiana earlier in the night.

Businesses were damaged in Rapides Parish.

One side of a bowling alley in Alexandria was ripped from the rest of the structure and debris was spread across the grounds of the business. There were also numerous light fixtures down in the area.

A bank near the bowling alley had its entire front half twisted due to wind. The photos are from KALB.

Authorities say that three people were hurt after a possible tornado touchdown early this morning in Washington Parish. The storm was reported near LA 439 just west of Bogalusa and destroyed a mobile home and hurt two people, according to officials. Down the road, a roof collapsed on a home and injured a third person.

