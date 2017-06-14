East Baton Rouge EMS receives award from American Heart Association

BATON ROUGE – East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services was honored by the American Heart Association for exemplary service.





The agency was awarded the American Heart Association's Mission: Lifetime EMS Gold Plus Award for implementing quality measures for the treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks.

Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction, which is the deadliest type of heart attack caused by blockage of blood flow to the heart. Mission: Lifeline's EMS recognition program recognizes emergency medical services for their efforts in improving systems of care and improving the quality of life for these patients.

Agencies that receive the Mission: Lifeline Gold award have demonstrated at least 75 percent compliance for each required achievement measure for two years.

Dr. James Jollis, Chair of the Mission: Lifeline Advisory Working Group, said that paramedics and EMT's play a vital part for those who have heart attacks.

"Since they often are the first medical point of contact, they can shave precious minutes of lifesaving treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals. We applaud East Baton Rouge EMS for achieving this award that shows it meets evidence-based guidelines in the treatment of people who have severe heart attacks," Jollis said.





Mike Chustz, EBR EMS public information officer, says the agency is dedicated to being the best.





"East Baton Rouge EMS is dedicated to making our service among the best in the country, and the American Heart Association's Mission: Lifeline program is helping us accomplish that by implementing processes for improving systems of care with the goal of improving the quality of care for all acute coronary syndrome patients."





"We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in emergency medical care for all cardiac patients," Chustz said.