Earthquake reported in Gulf of Mexico, no tsunami threat

Sunday, May 06 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

NEW ORLEANS - An earthquake was reported near the Louisiana coast in the Gulf of Mexico late Sunday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake was reported just before noon about 120 miles southeast of Grand Isle, or 160 miles southeast of New Orleans.

The National Weather Service says there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

For more information from the USGS on the quake, click here.

