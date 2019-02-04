60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Earn brownie points: Blue Bell releases 'Raspberry Fudge Brownie' flavor

1 hour 22 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 February 04, 2019 5:51 AM February 04, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BRENHAM, Texas - Calling all brownie lovers, Blue Bell Ice Cream has released a flavor "guaranteed to tempt your taste buds."

Raspberry Fudge Brownie is an almond ice cream combined with fudge brownie chunks, dark chocolate flakes, a raspberry swirl.

"We are excited to add a flavor that features raspberry to our line-up and I know our fans will be eager to try this new creation,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager. “This is a concept we have worked on for a few years and now we have the perfect combination. The brownies and ice cream are subtle, yet so flavorful together. And after you taste the raspberry sauce, it is better than you could have ever imagined.”

Customers will also see Tin Roof in stores. The vanilla ice cream has a chocolate fudge swirl and roasted peanuts dipped in dark chocolate. The company didn't officer Tin Roof last year but says it is one of the most requested flavors.

For a complete list of flavors now available click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days