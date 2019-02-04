Earn brownie points: Blue Bell releases 'Raspberry Fudge Brownie' flavor

BRENHAM, Texas - Calling all brownie lovers, Blue Bell Ice Cream has released a flavor "guaranteed to tempt your taste buds."

Raspberry Fudge Brownie is an almond ice cream combined with fudge brownie chunks, dark chocolate flakes, a raspberry swirl.

"We are excited to add a flavor that features raspberry to our line-up and I know our fans will be eager to try this new creation,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager. “This is a concept we have worked on for a few years and now we have the perfect combination. The brownies and ice cream are subtle, yet so flavorful together. And after you taste the raspberry sauce, it is better than you could have ever imagined.”

You’ll earn real brownie points with our new flavor! Raspberry Fudge Brownie is a flavorful almond ice cream combined with fudge brownie chunks, flakes of dark chocolate and a raspberry sauce swirl. Available in the half gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/OBqN0hqda5 — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) February 4, 2019

Customers will also see Tin Roof in stores. The vanilla ice cream has a chocolate fudge swirl and roasted peanuts dipped in dark chocolate. The company didn't officer Tin Roof last year but says it is one of the most requested flavors.

For a complete list of flavors now available click here.