Early voting starts for special election to fill Senate seat

May 13, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Early voting has begun in the special election to replace Troy Brown as state senator for parts of eight parishes along the Mississippi River and Bayou Lafourche.

Louisiana Secretary of State's Office spokeswoman Meg Casper says the runoff between Democratic state Rep. Edward Price of Gonzales and Democrat Warren Harang III, a Donaldsonville sugar cane farmer, is the only item on the May 27 ballot.

The Advocate reports the two emerged from a 13-person primary election to fill the remainder of Brown's term after he resigned in February facing a likely expulsion from the Senate. Brown pleaded no contest twice in incidents involving violence against women.

His term ends Jan. 13, 2020.

Early voting is held through May 20.

