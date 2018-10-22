Early voting opens Tuesday in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Early voting for the Nov. 6 election starts Tuesday across Louisiana.

Top of the ballot, voters will choose among contenders for Louisiana's six U.S. House seats and determine who will replace Tom Schedler, the Republican secretary of state who resigned in a sexual harassment scandal. Six constitutional amendments are up for consideration, including one to decide whether Louisiana requires unanimous verdicts for all felony convictions.

Voters will also establish whether sports enthusiasts in a parish can participate in online fantasy sports contests for cash prizes. The week-long early voting period runs through Oct. 30, except Sunday, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at parish registrar of voters' offices and other designated locations.

If no candidate gets more than 50 percent support in a race, runoffs are scheduled Dec 8.