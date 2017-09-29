76°
Early voting opens Saturday for upcoming Louisiana election

44 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, September 29 2017 Sep 29, 2017 September 29, 2017 9:04 AM September 29, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE- Early voting starts Saturday for Louisiana's Oct. 14 election, with the race to fill the vacant state treasurer's job at the top of the ballot.

Voters also will sift through three proposals to change the Louisiana Constitution, and New Orleans ballot-casters will pick a new mayor.

In the special election for treasurer, the top three GOP contenders are: Angele Davis, ex-state budget administrator for Govs. Mike Foster and Bobby Jindal, state Sen. Neil Riser and former state Rep. John Schroder. The lone Democrat is New Orleans-area lawyer Derrick Edwards.

The early voting period continues through Oct. 7, running daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., except on Sunday, at local parish registrar of voters' offices and other locations. The secretary of state has a complete list of sites online.

