Early voting begins Saturday for March 30 election

3 hours 57 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 March 15, 2019 9:24 AM March 15, 2019 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Register voters are encouraged to take advantage of early voting for the upcoming March 30 election.

Early voting begins March 16 and continues through March 23. Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily expected on Sunday, March 17.

There are 14 parishes having parish-wide or limited jurisdiction elections. Those parishes include Allen, Ascension, Caddo, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Natchitoches, Orleans, Sabine, St. Mary, and Washington.

Eleven parishes will be holding candidate elections. Those parishes include Bienville, Bossier, East Feliciana, Grant, Iberia, Iberville, Ouachita, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

Five parishes have candidate and parish-wide elections. The parishes are East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, and Webster.

Voters can use the GeauxVote app to find voting locations as well as a sample ballot. Officials say people can also access the information online.

