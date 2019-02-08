Early voting begins Saturday for Feb. 23 election

BATON ROUGE - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is encouraging eligible residents to consider participating in early voting for the February 23 election.

Early voting begins Saturday and continues through February 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Polls won't be open Sunday, February 10.

There are seven state representative seats in the upcoming election in several districts and parishes across the state. Parishes that will be having elections include East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, Vermilion, Cameron, Calcasieu, Rapides, Ouachita, Lincoln, and Union.

Voters can use the GeauxVote Mobile app or go to the state department's website for more information.