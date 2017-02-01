National Signing Day: Top QB Myles Brennan commits to LSU

BATON ROUGE – One of the top quarterback prospects in the country committed to LSU Wednesday morning.

Quarterback Myles Brennan holds the Mississippi High School career records for total offense (16,168 yards), passing touchdowns (166) and passing yards (15,138).

Brennan was ranked as high as No. 96 player and No.4 pocket passer according to ESPN.

A resident of Bay St. Louis, Miss, Brennan’s family was impacted by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

---

LSU Football wide receiver commit Stephen Guidry will not be joining the Tigers fort the 2017 season.

According to Geaux247.com, Guidry announced that he will spend one more year at Hinds Community College in Mississippi.

BREAKING: #LSU WR commit Stephen Guidry will spend one more year at Hinds CC in Mississippi. Won't sign with the Tigers today. @Geaux247 — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) February 1, 2017

In December, Guidry announced that he decided to recommit to LSU. He released the following statement via Twitter:

"Everybody that was waiting for me to sign I would like to thank each and everyone of you but unfortunately I have to do another semester and play another season at Hinds. I will most definitely be a December graduate."

---

Tory Carter, a fullback from Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia was LSU’s first pickup of National Signing day.

Carter, a three-prospect , was listed as No. 1 fullback by Scout.com and No. 3 fullback by 247Sports.

---



While former LSU coach Les Miles spent national signing day doing television on ESPNU, his son officially became a college football player.



Ben Miles was one of the best fullback prospects in the country.



Les Miles was fired in late September after 12 years as Tigers coach. Unable to land another head coaching job, the 63-year-old Miles could be heading for a lot of work ESPN this season. On Wednesday, he was paired with former Texas coach Mack Brown to breakdown signing day.

---

LSU FOOTBALL 2017 SIGNEES (Total 18)

Tory Carter - Fullback - Lee County High School

Seth Stewart - Offensive Lineman - Point Pleasant High School

Edward Ingram - Offensive Lineman - DeSoto High School

Jontre Kirklin - Cornerback - Lutcher High School

Myles Brennan - Quarterback - St. Stanislaus High School

Aaron Moffitt - Defensive End - Catholic High School

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - Runningback - Catholic High School

Patrick Queen - Linebacker - Livonia High School

Kary Vincent Jr. - Cornerback - Port Arthur Memorial High School

Racey McMath - Wide Reciever - Edna Karr High School

Tyler Taylor - Linebacker - Lanier High School

Jacob Phillips - Linebacker - East Nashville Magnet

Austin Deculus - Offensive Tackle - Cy-Fair High School

Grant Delpit - Safety - IMG Academy

Lowell Narcisse - Quarterback - St. James High School

Mannie Netherly - Wide Reciever - Crosby High School

Jacoby Stevens - Safety - Oakland High School

Justin Thomas - Defensive End - Spanish Fort High School