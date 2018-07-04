Early showers cool annual Kenilworth Independence Day parade

BATON ROUGE - Heavy rain leading up the 46th Annual Kenilworth Independence Parade cooled the scorching July heat. Organizers and attendees say they didn't notice a lower turnout for an event which usually attracts thousands.

This year's theme was "Home Sweet Home" and was lead by the neighborhood's "resident of the year" Paul Sicard.

"We all come together in the country when we need too and it is wonderful to live in a land of liberty and freedom," he said.

A number of government agencies and civic groups participated. The grand marshal this year was celebrity chef Jay Ducote.