Early reports: 1 missing after Texas plant fire

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTRK
HOUSTON (AP) - Fire officials in Texas say early reports show that one person is unaccounted for and two people are injured after a fire at a Houston-area chemical plant.
  
The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office says the fire is burning at a KMCO chemical plant in Crosby, a northeast Houston suburb. Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the plant.
  
One employee told Houston television station KPRC that the plant was in the process of being evacuated because workers were told that there was a leak of some sort.
  
The employee said the plant exploded as about 20 workers were leaving. He said employees had to crawl under a gate because the gate was locked.
