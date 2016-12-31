58°
Early morning tralier fire kills one in St. George

By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - An early morning fire claimed the life of one victim on S. Hendricks early Saturday morning.

According to St. George fire authorities, around 4:09 a.m. Saturday morning, fire officials were called to the 7000 block of S. Hendricks for a reported trailer fire.

Upon arrival, fire officials observed the bedroom end of the trailer to be fully involved in the fire, authorities said.

Fire officials searched for an occupant of the residents upon arrival. The fire was brought under control at 4:30 a.m., authorities said.

After the fire was extinguished, a more complete search resulted in the discovery of a deceased adult victim, according to authorities.

A St. George fire investigator was called to the scene, along with the coroner's office and State Fire Marshall.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

EBRSO AND EBR-EMS also assisted at the scene, authorities said.

