Early morning shooting reported at Baton Rouge hotel

4 hours 29 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 March 18, 2019 4:51 AM March 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting at an area hotel.

The incident was reported just before 2 a.m. at American Best Value Inn on Rieger Road off I-10. Ambulances were seen driving away from the area at a high rate of speed.

Authorities haven't said how many people were involved. 

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.

