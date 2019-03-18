Early morning shooting reported at Baton Rouge hotel

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting at an area hotel.

The incident was reported just before 2 a.m. at American Best Value Inn on Rieger Road off I-10. Ambulances were seen driving away from the area at a high rate of speed.

Authorities haven't said how many people were involved.

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.