Early morning outages reported in East Baton Rouge Parish

EAST BATON ROUGE - Entergy and Demco both reported early morning outages Wednesday.

The outages were reported before 7:15 a.m.

According to Entergy, there close to 100 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish without power. Demco originally had 308 in EBR and more than 2,700 in East Feliciana Parish without power this morning. According to the outage map, Demco restored power to customers before 8 a.m.

The cause of the outages hasn't been released at this time.