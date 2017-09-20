Early morning fire on Grebe Street

BATON ROUGE-Firefighters from the Baton Rouge Fire Department were called to a house fire early this morning.

At 6:24 a.m. firefighters were called to a fire at 960 Grebe Street. At the scene, firefighters found fire coming from the front of the trailer.

Authorities say the cause of the fire was electrical.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Red Cross was called out to assist.