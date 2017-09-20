86°
Latest Weather Blog
Early morning fire on Grebe Street
BATON ROUGE-Firefighters from the Baton Rouge Fire Department were called to a house fire early this morning.
At 6:24 a.m. firefighters were called to a fire at 960 Grebe Street. At the scene, firefighters found fire coming from the front of the trailer.
Authorities say the cause of the fire was electrical.
No one was home at the time of the fire. Red Cross was called out to assist.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DA speaks on Gleason arrest
-
Parents upset after Baker School Board votes down school resource officer
-
Victim's family speaks out in wake of murder suspect's arrest
-
Episcopal investigating alleged sexual assault involving employee, former student
-
Man facing murder charges in multiple 'racially motivated' attacks