Early morning fire near Plank Road, leaves one dead
An early morning fire breaks out at a Baton Rouge Home.
Firefighters are currenlty on the scene reponding to a deadly house fire in the 5700 block of Henagen Ave.
Officials have confirmed one dead.
Details are limited at this time, but we will contuinue to keep you updated on our morning newscast and web.
