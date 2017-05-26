67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Early morning fire near Plank Road, leaves one dead

1 hour 16 minutes 5 seconds ago May 26, 2017 May 26, 2017 Friday, May 26 2017 May 26, 2017 5:06 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

An early morning fire breaks out at a Baton Rouge Home.  

Firefighters are currenlty on the scene reponding to a deadly house fire in the 5700 block of Henagen Ave.

Officials have confirmed one dead.

Details are limited at this time, but we will contuinue to keep you updated on our morning newscast and web.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days