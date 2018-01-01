27°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Early morning fire engulfs pool house

3 hours 8 minutes 1 second ago Monday, January 01 2018 Jan 1, 2018 January 01, 2018 7:41 AM January 01, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE- Authorities say a fire that engulfed a pool house early Monday morning started in the fire place.

The St. George Fire Protection District was dispatched to a fire in the 3000 block of Pleasant Point Boulevard at 2 a.m. At the scene, firefighters saw flames coming from the pool house.

The pool house was separate from the main structure which did not receive any damage. No injuries were reported.

Authorities say three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck and three chief officers responded to the scene.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days