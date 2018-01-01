Early morning fire engulfs pool house

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE- Authorities say a fire that engulfed a pool house early Monday morning started in the fire place.

The St. George Fire Protection District was dispatched to a fire in the 3000 block of Pleasant Point Boulevard at 2 a.m. At the scene, firefighters saw flames coming from the pool house.

The pool house was separate from the main structure which did not receive any damage. No injuries were reported.

Authorities say three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck and three chief officers responded to the scene.