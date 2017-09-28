77°
Latest Weather Blog
Early morning fire engulfs assisted living apartment building
DENHAM SPRINGS - Crews responded to a massive apartment fire in Denham Springs early Thursday morning.
Officials say flames broke out at Plantation South Apartments on Vincent Road around 12:30 a.m. The complex is an assisted living facility for the elderly.
Authorities say all residents were evacuated from that apartment building and the ones neighboring it.
The building was completely engulfed in flames but quickly put out by the Livingston Fire Department.
No word on what caused the fire at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Metro Council votes to condemn Brandywine apartments
-
Deputy calls dangerous I-10 stretch "Devil's Triangle"
-
Firefighters battle tractor-trailer blaze at Central Walmart
-
As talk focuses on crime cameras, questions loom about old crime cameras
-
WBRZ suggests stronger safety measures on I-10, La. DOTD agrees to consider...